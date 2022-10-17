The store in Sanderson Arcade has expanded many areas to increase its book and gifting range.

Sections such as Fiction, Poetry, Manga and Graphic Novels have all gained more space, as well as doubling its History, Military and Transport range – providing customers with a wider choice.

It has also benefited from new wooden and carpeted flooring and a new till area, with more order space for its busy Click and Collect service.

Waterstones Morpeth store manager Glynis Allen, left, and bookseller Connie Dixon.

Store manager Glynis Allen said: “We're really excited about the changes we've made over the last few weeks.

“Our customers have been wonderful and overwhelmingly positive throughout this disruptive period whilst we carried out the improvements. It’s now lovely to be able to show them our new look store and, most importantly, more books as we approach Christmas.”

The store plans to hold more book signings for customers as well as opening up its children’s area, allowing a more accessible space for buggies as well as activities and events.

There are two free events during half term. On Tuesday, October 25, from 2pm, Ben Grimsdale who has written ‘How can we help Roly the Hedgehog?’ will have a giant hedgehog costume to entertain those present – the event is aimed at three to seven-year-olds.

Lucy Farfoot is hosting a reading party and reading her short story for younger children, ‘Light Bearer’, on Thursday, October 27 from 2pm.