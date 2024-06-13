Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Amble business has turned an empty yard into a new outdoor cafe overlooking the picturesque harbou.

Paul Athey, owner of Amble Harbour Retreats, decided to bring back the food element of the business that once used to be a popular tearooms before its closure in 2013.

Harbour Hatch opened on June 1 and operates within a converted horsebox, which Paul and his family adapted to include everything they could need to serve food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They utilised the empty space, which was being used to store waste bins, to keep the area looking fresh whilst also accommodating tourists and local with some much needed outdoor seating by the harbour.

Harbour Hatch is serving sweet treats and drinks in Amble.

Paul said: “There's the big area for a kitchen and that here, but we didn't want to go into the cost of that at the moment. So, we bought the horsebox, just to see what it was like for the market, see if it was busy and whether it would take off. In the future, we could possibly open it up more and do more.

“We’re still finding our feet with it and still learning. We’ve had the guesthouse for 17 months now and I'm learning every day with it but we’ve found our feet with that side of things so it's a little bit more fixed. We've got a lot of free time through the day, so we just thought it would be an ideal little add on to get running.”

The cafe is serving locally supplied food such as sausage rolls, warm treats, tray bakes and, of course, tea and coffee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul, who has been running the business with his family since January 2023, continued: “There’s not a great deal of outside sitting areas down here at the harbour so we’re overflowing. We’re hoping to start by utilising the space and get some nice weather so that it will be somewhere nice to sit out and people watch.