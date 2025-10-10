The Butterchurn Bed & Breakfast in Otterburn has launched a new cafe, bar and garden after being successful in obtaining a licence to sell alcohol.

Owner Darren Taylor’s vision following this extension is to provide a local community hub, a place to relax and enjoy meeting friends over food and drinks.

The cafe will provide both eat in and takeaway options daily. The bar area hopes to become a destination of both locals and visitors and there are plans to provide a Sunday lunch and a weekend takeaway service, as well as creating a space for small parties and functions such as birthdays, christenings, funerals and office catering for parties for up to 30 people – with additional space being available in the south-facing beer garden, during summer months, for larger parties.

Revealing his decisions behind launching the business, Darren said: “Having enjoyed a varied career both in hospitality and in the care sector, I returned to hospitality six years ago, having acquired EveAnna B&B in Alnwick.

“I then expanded the company to embrace The Butterchurn B&B and both have become highly successful ventures.

“I wanted to be able to create a much-needed service that strengthens the tourist infrastructure in the area, that caters to locals as well as attracting visitors to the area to benefit all local businesses.

“I also want to create a retreat destination to support people living with health conditions such as stress, anxiety and depression by creating opportunities to retreat to the countryside and be at one with nature that can benefit well-being.

“I am looking forward to being able to provide country retreat experiences.”

“I am also creating opportunities and events that attract more visitors to our beautiful area and also looking to create job opportunities for local people residing in rural areas, where jobs are harder to come by and are much-needed. I’m hopeful of initially creating three full-time positions, with more part-time posts to follow as we grow.”