New businesses announced for major development on Blyth seafront

A CGI of how Greggs would look at the new South Beach development by Blagdon Estates.

Developer Blagdon Estates has agreed leases with Greggs, Shorelocks Hair Salon and fast-food restaurant ChickPizz, who will join anchor tenant Co-op to leave only three units available within Phase 1 of the scheme at South Beach in Blyth.

Following the three latest lettings, more than 7,400 sq.ft. of ground floor space within the 16,000 sq,ft. development has been snapped up, six months ahead of the scheduled completion date in October.

In recent days, letting agent @retail has launched the marketing of the last remaining units with the release of a series of computer-generated images to help illustrate what could be potentially created.

A CGI of inside the first floor space offering views overlooking the beach at the development on South Beach, Blyth.

The retail and leisure property specialists are hoping to attract more ambitious entrepreneurs from Northumberland and the wider region to complete the tenant line up.

Jonathan Chapman, associate director at @retail, said: “From the outset, we have wanted to bring in local independent businesses who can help us make the scheme something special and with the lettings to Shorelocks and ChickPizz we have made a great start.

“We are excited to see who we can identify now for the last remaining opportunities, such as the 4,400 sq.ft first-floor space which will have fabulous views overlooking the beach, making it an ideal blank canvas for a stunning new restaurant or leisure space.”

In January, Sunderland-based building and civil engineering firm BRIMS Construction, commenced work on behalf of Blagdon Estates at the brownfield site on Links Road.

A spokesperson for Blagdon Estate, added: “These lettings are fantastic news as we work towards creating a vibrant retail hub for local residents and visitors to Blyth.

“We are aware that the construction stage has led to some short-term traffic congestion, however we are working with the building contractor and local authority to minimise disruption, to ensure that the relevant works are completed as quickly as possible.

"We greatly appreciate the patience of the local community during this period.”