Hebron Parish Council made the issue of installing them one of its priorities following the building of the Morpeth Northern Bypass and two new residential estates – St Andrews Gardens and The Meadows – in the area.

This is because whilst two bus stops were put in place, no shelters were provided.

Council chairman Brian Moon said: “It was determined that the bus shelters and their ongoing maintenance be borne by the parish council.

Coun David Towns and Coun Brian Moon, chairman of Hebron Parish Council, at one of the new bus shelters in Fairmoor.

“Being a daily traveller to Fairmoor and Morpeth, I was aware of the lack of shelters and regularly saw people queuing for buses and getting soaked on wet days on their way to school and work.

“As has been common with many items, Covid restrictions held many avenues up. However, we were graciously offered funds from local county councillor David Towns from his Small Schemes Funding.

“This covered more than half the amount for the cost to install them – and the balance was provided by Hebron Parish Council – and I’m pleased to say that the residents at Fairmoor are now benefiting from the two new bus shelters.”

Coun Towns said: “Having myself received a few requests from residents for new bus shelters on the bypass, I was delighted to help Hebron Parish Council get these put in place.

“They are a small but highly committed local council and they are determined to do what they can to help residents across the parish.