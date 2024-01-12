A new bus service to connect Morpeth with Kirkley Hall, Ponteland, Newcastle International Airport and Kingston Park will soon be up and running.

Arriva is working in partnership with Northumberland County Council to operate it seven days a week, with journeys up to every hour through the daytime and every two hours on an evening.

The 777 service starts on Sunday, January 28 and it is being introduced for work, education, shopping and leisure purposes.

Coun Glen Sanderson, county council leader and member of the North East Joint Transport Committee, said: “We know how important bus services are in this county and this will be an excellent additional service.

Morpeth Bus Station. Picture from Google. A link that details the new 777 service timetable is available on the Arriva North East Facebook page.

“We led on the design, procurement and implementation of new service 777 in partnership with bus operator Arriva North East and Newcastle International Airport.

“It’s being introduced using Bus Service Improvement Plan funds to create new links between Morpeth, Kirkley Hall, Ponteland, Newcastle Airport and Kingston Park for work, education, shopping and leisure purposes.

“Research carried out by us found that it’s currently very difficult to travel between many of these places by public transport, so we’re confident that the service will be very popular.”

With the odd exception, the 777 bus journeys will start and finish at Morpeth Bus Station and ‘Kingston Park Shops’.

An Arriva spokesperson said: “We’re proud to connect communities and we know our customers in Morpeth and Kingston Park would like to be able to travel to and from the airport in a way that’s safe, reliable and sustainable.