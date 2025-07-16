The British Red Cross is opening a new boutique style retail store at Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth.

The new store is due to open later in the summer in the former Ladbrokes unit close to the bus station and neighbouring the Card Factory, and it will help the charity to raise much-needed funds for its vital work supporting communities in crisis both at home and abroad.

The charity’s fit out team have started work on transforming the 2,000 sq ft space into a new British Red Cross boutique, with designer brands nestled next to high street fashion.

As well as a presence in UK communities, the network of shops are a key part of the charity’s fundraising and the local team are now recruiting for volunteers who are keen to help make the new Morpeth store a huge success.

Joanne Thurman at the soon to open British Red Cross store in Morpeth.

Regional retail manager for the British Red Cross, Joanne Thurman, said: “Volunteering in our stores is a real opportunity to make a difference here in your own community and we are really keen to hear from people who would like to give their time to volunteer in our new Morpeth store.

“This is a great location for our new store at Sanderson Arcade and we are really looking forward being a part of the town centre here in Morpeth.”

The British Red Cross was founded in 1870 and operates around 280 charity shops across the UK – selling pre-loved goods including clothes, books, homewares and furniture.

The charity helps millions of people in the UK as well as in 190 countries around the world to get the support they need when disaster strikes.

Sanderson Arcade centre manager Lottie Thompson said: “We are so pleased to be welcoming the British Red Cross to the Arcade this summer.

“The new boutique style store is going to look great, with some fantastic pre-loved products. It brings something different to our centre, as well as the opportunity to make a difference by volunteering.”

The new store is expected to open towards the end of July or in early August. Anyone interested in volunteering at the new Morpeth store is asked to contact Joanne Turner, retail cluster manager, by calling 07515 064535 or emailing [email protected]