A new bridge has opened after a huge community effort over the past four years.

The opening of Howick Burn Bridge makes it possible to walk from the north end of Longhoughton village, along a permissive footpath and through the woods to the sea at Howick Burn mouth.

The project was led by members of the parish council.

Adrian Hinchcliffe, chair of the parish council, thanked David Baring, the chair of Howick Trustees, and Lord and Lady Howick, for allowing the bridge to be constructed. He also thanked fellow councillor Peter Bromley for his enthusiastic leadership.

The official opening of Howick Burn Bridge.

The funding for the bridge came primarily from the Farming and Protected Landscapes Fund administered locally by the Northumberland Coast National Landscape Team.

He also thanked local farmers James Forsyth, Richard Hodgson and Tom Thompson for their assistance and to Andrew Ball who assisted with vital local knowledge.

When it came to the construction of the bridge he also thanked Ian Weatheritt and John Gray.