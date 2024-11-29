An ambitious project to transform a disused railway line into a new greenway in Alnwick has cleared a vital hurdle.

A new £13,000 steel and timber foot bridge has been installed at Greensfield, filling a gap which has existed since the original bridge was removed in the 1960s following the closure of the Alnwick to Cornhill branch line a decade earlier.

The route remains closed while more work continues but the Borderline Greenway Community Interest Group (CIC) is hoping it will reopen as a greenway by the new year.

Chairman Stewart Oades said: “It’s a significant step because it means we’ve now effectively done most of the work needed to complete the route from Greensfield to Rugley Road.”

CIC director Rich Donnison watches the bridge being lowered into place.

Earlier this year diggers were used to clear ditches and remove fallen trees and overgrown debris from a two-mile section of track between Greensfield and Rugley Bridge. New fencing has also been installed.

Contractors from A W Wilson Groundworks will now continue work to improve the footpath to Rugley bridge. More safety fencing will also be erected at the Greensfield bridge.

"We’re pushing hard to get the work done as soon as possible and hope it will be open by the new year,” added Stewart.

The next stage is to take the trail from Rugley bridge to Half Crown Well which is overgrown and practically impassable. This will take the trail as far as land owned by Alnwick Freeman who have previously pledged improvements.

However, it will be possible to do a 2.6-mile circular route returning via Rugley Road.

The project has been funded and supported by the CIC, Alnwick Town Council and Alnwick ward county councillors Gordon Castle and Martin Swinbank.

The long-term aim is to create a greenway for the whole 44-mile section of the old branch line from Alnwick to Cornhill which would be accessible for pedestrians, cyclists, horse-riders, and both wheelchair and mobility scooter users.

Further ambitions include connecting the trail to Alnmouth Station and the Aln Valley Railway Greenway.

It would also connect with Route 1 of the National Cycle Network, creating a 100-mile (170km) loop.

The CIC has appealed for more volunteers to get involved with the project. Visit https://www.borderlinegreenway.com/