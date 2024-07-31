Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first Veterans Breakfast Club in Alnwick has been such a success that it has been confirmed as a regular monthly event.

More than 40 veterans turned up for breakfast at Lindisfarne Community Centre to the first event, much to the delight of event organiser Cllr Gordon Castle.

Cllr Castle, who served in the Royal Air Force and is also Norhumberland County Council’s Veterans Champion, was thrilled with the enthusiasm of those who attended.

He said: “It was great to see so many veterans and their partners enjoying the breakfast and having a catch up with friends old and new.

The first Veterans Breakfast Club in Alnwick. Picture: Jane Coltman

“I must thank the staff at the café for providing such a tasty breakfast and due to the generosity of the Duke of Northumberland and Northumberland Estates there was no cost to the veterans at this inaugural event.

“Moving forward there will likely be a minimal charge but this will be no more than £3 for a filled roll and a hot drink.”

Because of the turnout today this will now be a regular event on the last Thursday of the month. The next one will be on August 29.

One of the veterans who attended the event was Mayor Geoff Watson, who served in the Royal Corps of Signals.

Mayor Geoff Watson was among those who attended. Pictures by Jane Coltman