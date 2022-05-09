New Borders bus service boost for rural communities

Border Buses launched Pingo last week.

With the support of Scottish Borders Council, Borders Buses has launched its on demand bus service Pingo.

The on-demand, app-enabled bus service offers bespoke travel for Berwickshire journeys not served by a scheduled bus service.

Pingo operates seven days a week from 7am to 9pm, serving Cockburnspath to Coldstream, Gordon and St Abbs and everywhere in between.

The Pingo service is available to both fare paying and concessionary card holders and is expected to be a popular choice for those looking to meet the main bus network and for those looking to travel in and around the Berwickshire area to places where there is no current bus service.

To book the service customers should download the ‘Ride Pingo’ app. The app will keep customers updated on pick up times and allow them to track bus journeys live.

Alternatively, customers can call the Pingo line on 01289 385506.

The fare for Pingo is a £2 base fare plus 20p per mile. However to celebrate the launch of the service it will be £1 per journey until May 15.

Claire Lark, operations manager at Borders Buses, said: “This is an exciting new offering designed to join up bus journeys, integrate with the existing transport network and provide bus travel where a bus service doesn’t exist.

“Whilst we expect the service to be busy with a wide range of customers, we expect it to be especially popular with young people who now have access to free bus travel through the Young Person’s Free Travel Scheme in Scotland.

“Rather than relying on the taxi services of mum and dad, young people in rural communities can now book Pingo to connect with key bus routes going to areas such as Edinburgh, the Borders, East Lothian and Berwick or for travelling locally within the Berwickshire area.”

Gordon Grant, principal transport officer at Scottish Borders Council, added: “The face of bus is changing and on demand services offer a simple and easy way to make more rural communities accessible.