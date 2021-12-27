New book on town's history

Morpeth resident Brian Harle has completed the second of a trilogy of books relating to the town.

Monday, 27th December 2021, 10:58 am
A section of the front cover. Email [email protected] if you can help with the next book, Morpeth A Natural History, by reporting any sightings of interest relating to the natural world (flora, insects, mammals, birds etc) recorded over the last few years.

Morpeth A Social History, which was written with the late Alan Davison, was the first to be published.

Now, Morpeth A Bibliographic History is available for £5 from Mackays, The Old Herald Office, Bridge Street.

Brian said: “The book is a list of references of books, pamphlets etc in numbered alphabetical order by authors with regard to all aspects of Morpeth that I have been able to find. In addition there are other listings at the back of other sources relevant to Morpeth.

“It is hoped the book will be useful for researchers and local residents.”

