New book on town's history

Morpeth A Social History, which was written with the late Alan Davison, was the first to be published.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Brian said: “The book is a list of references of books, pamphlets etc in numbered alphabetical order by authors with regard to all aspects of Morpeth that I have been able to find. In addition there are other listings at the back of other sources relevant to Morpeth.