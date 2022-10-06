New book called Veterans' Voices includes war stories and anecdotes from 22 local heroes
A new book packed full of fascinating stories from Northumberland veterans is due to be published next month.
The compilation has been put together by author Helen Aitchison, 41, in conjunction with Operation Veteran.
Operation Veteran aims to provide information, advice and support to veterans as they transition back to civilian life. Locally, it has started running a breakfast club at the YMCA in Ashington, which takes place on the second Monday of the month.
Helen is also director of a community interest company, Write on the Tyne, which recently received a National Lottery grant to conduct creative writing classes.