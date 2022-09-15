Through its sponsorship, the Shell Guides were originally a 20th-century series of guidebooks on the counties of Britain. Northumberland was included.

And now Stephen Platten has put together Northumberland: A Guide in this tradition.

With more than 240 photographs and maps (including a colour section), it begins with three chapters on the land, the county’s history and the culture.

Following this is a gazetteer of places, including even the tiniest hamlets, and it covers the whole county from Allendale to Berwick and Blyth and Ashington to West Woodburn and Bellingham.

Although Shell decided to cease sponsorship in 1985, the tradition has refused to lie down.

Peter Burton, one of the regular photographers for the series, published North Yorkshire in 2006, Bill Glossop published West Yorkshire in 2012 and Stephen Platten felt the time was right to do a similar guide for Northumberland to pilot a way through recent decades and the changes that have happened in these years.

He said: “It is a book that has been lovingly crafted and I hope it will be of immense interest to both residents and visitors of Northumberland alike.”

The Duke of Northumberland will host a book launch at Alnwick Castle at 6pm on Tuesday, September 27. The event is free of charge, but email the author – [email protected] – if you would like to attend.

The book is available in hardback from the publisher (www.sacristy.co.uk) at a specially-discounted price of £25 until the end of September and it is also available from several independent bookshops around the county (ISBN 978-1-78959-231-3).

