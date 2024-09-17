Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pampered pooches can enjoy top new boarding digs and raise funds for rescued and unwanted dogs at the same time.

All funds raised from the boarding kennels at Patterson’s Cottage in North Charlton go to Northumberland Dog Rescue.

Charity manager Sue Hamblett said: “We’re really pleased with the new kennels which were funded by a legacy gift. These play a vital role in funding the dog rescue work we do. There is no profit made at all – every penny raised is ploughed directly back into the dog charity.

“There’s always someone on site, staff are trained and we provide a real home from home stay for dogs who get loads of individual attention – like all our rescue dogs here.”

Sue Hamblett outside the new boarding kennels.

The new revamp includes a fully enclosed paddock for off-lead exercise with enriched facilities both rescue dogs and visiting pets get to enjoy, including sand pits for digging and playing, a sensory garden, toys and dog agility games. Kennels are individually heated with raised bedding and can accommodate multiple dogs from the same home.

There is also a new reception and training room where charity staff can carry out essential training with rescue dogs.

Sue said: “Many of the dogs who come to us have never been inside a house before. They have never encountered sofas, televisions or experienced things like kettles, hoovers and household noises. The training room will help us expose dogs to these new experiences, helping them re-adjust to their future new lives.”

It costs £140,000 a year to keep Northumberland Dog Rescue running. The charity currently has over 20 dogs on site and a waiting list.

Sue said: “There’s a massive crisis in rescue right now. We’re asked every single day to take dogs in. It’s overwhelming. People aren’t massively adopting now. They’re still preferring to go out and buy. When you rescue a dog who’s already been let down by humans because of how they’ve been treated – by cruelty or lack of training or knowledge – you can give them another chance.

“Not only do we take dogs from the public, vets and animal welfare, but we also take dogs from other rescues when they’ve failed assessments. We take them and work with them to get them to a level where they can be rehomed.”