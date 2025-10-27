The new chair of a pioneering social enterprise in Berwickshire has issued an assurance that the charity is once again on an upward trajectory.

ReTweed in Eyemouth teaches women craft and design skills through upcycling textiles and selling the products to fund their program.

The organisation has faced an uncertain few months with reports of some financial restraints emerging.

Now its new chairman, East Berwickshire councillor James Anderson, has stepped in to assure the public and staff it has a bright future.

Mr Anderson had raised concerns about the running of ReTweed with OSCR, the Scottish charity regulator, requesting both an investigation and appropriate intervention.

After several months addressing issues a robust recruitment process resulted in the appointment of three new trustees, including Mr Anderson himself as chair.

He said: “As a new board, we have begun the process of reviewing governance, strengthening our financial management, and putting in place the right policies to ensure that the challenges of recent months are not repeated.

“We have also appointed a staff member dedicated to financial oversight, who is conducting a full review to present to the board. Further board recruitment is planned after our AGM in November.

“We are continuing to co-operate fully with OSCR in the investigation I originally requested. This includes reviewing governance practices and updating our policies to ensure full compliance and transparency.

“I also want to clarify the position regarding International Tartans. While originally seeded by ReTweed, International Tartans has now become an independent organisation, led by Hazel Smith. We are proud to see it flourishing in its own right.

“Most importantly, I want to reassure everyone that ReTweed is now under full board control and is being led with care and competence by Nichola Purves, our new chief officer, who works closely alongside us. Our projects are progressing well, and our finances are being carefully reviewed and stabilised.

“We are grateful to our core funders from the Lottery, Robertsons Trust and the Scottish Government for confirming their ongoing support now a new board is in place.

“With our principal funders now reinstated, the organisation is in a stable financial position and secure for the next two years.”