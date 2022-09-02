Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BMX and mountain bike track, developed in association with Coquet Cycling Club, features a series of jumps and turns, and caters for all levels of ability.

Byron Beatty, chairman of the Bike Park Committee, explained: “The idea of a bike park in Rothbury came from the children in the area looking for the opportunity to have some fun in their spare time, in the same way similar skateboarding and cycling facilities had sprung up in other cities and towns.

"The opening of the bike park has sparked a whole new fervour with the current generation of riders, and it’s fantastic to see them developing their skills and spending more time being active outside.

Cheryl Lickiss, Alasdair Watson, Alan Thompson and Byron Beatty.

"We have some real talent coming through in Rothbury and hopefully the next generation will follow.”

A generous £3,000 donation from Northumberland Freemasons helped them on their way.

"None of this would be possible without the donations and support we have received from a variety of charitable sources, the local council and businesses,” said Byron.

"We were delighted to have been selected by the masons to receive a significant donation towards the cost of the build.

“They had expressed an interest very early on in supporting the initiative and have continued to stay close, offering both professional advice from members and financial contributions on not one but two occasions.”

Alasdair Watson, a trustee of the Richard Henry Holmes Masonic Benevolent Fund, recently accompanied members of the Coquetdale Lodge to visit the new facility.

He said: “The request for funding came through Coquetdale Lodge where the trustees were impressed by the thought that had gone into turning an unused piece of land into a useful facility for the village.

"As well as the immediate use for mountain and BMX biking it also created a space for community activities.

"As a trustee of the fund I was delighted to attend the first formal event with members of Coquetdale Lodge, be shown around and see for myself the exuberant and energetic use to which children were putting the bike park to, under the watchful eyes of their parents.