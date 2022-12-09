The annual marking of the erecting of the Christmas lights was by acknowledged by a ‘Blessing Ceremony’ on the steps of the Guildhall just as it was getting dark.

The Mayor, Coun Mike Greener, took the occasion to further an ambition he stated upon taking up his role – which was to “bring together the town council and other organisations within Berwick who are working to promote and improve the town”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of these organisations were invited to be present and to be later welcomed into the Guildhall for light refreshments, with the intention of sharing views and ideas.

The ceremony took place last week. Picture by Margaret Shaw.

After the Mayor had welcomed those present, the Golden Square Singers encouraged the crowd to join in with the singing of carols.

Rev Canon Dennis Handley then gave thanks for and blessed the magnificent and varied light display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This town council worked together with Berwick Rotary Club to provide the lights on the New Bridge after the previous lights were damaged by Storm Arwen.

The Rotary Club has accepted responsibility for erecting these carefully selected lights, storing them and maintaining them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The town council agreed that the Guildhall ‘glitter ball’ was changed to a more harmonious white, with Project Officer Julian Smith adding: “The street motifs have been provided and enhanced this year by Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council, as have the Christmas trees in Castlegate, Tweedmouth and Spittal.”