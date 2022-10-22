The Right Reverend Dr Helen-Ann Hartley, who is to become the next Bishop of Newcastle, with schoolchildren from Embleton Primary School on Embleton beach.

Right Reverend Dr Helen-Ann Hartley, currently Bishop of Ripon, was announced as the 13th Bishop of Newcastle on Thursday.

And she joined up with children from Embleton Vincent Edwards Church of England Primary School at their beach school later that day.

Bishop Helen-Ann, who was brought up in the North East and at one time lived near Berwick, will succeed the Right Reverend Christine Hardman who retired as Bishop of Newcastle in November last year after six years in the role.

Bishop Helen-Ann said: “I am absolutely delighted and excited to be the next Bishop of Newcastle.

"With life-long connections to the whole region covered by the Diocese, I am inspired by the example of the Northern Saints, whose engagement in God’s mission lies deep in the fabric and contours of the land.

"I am, and will continue to be in this new role, a passionate advocate for the region. I look forward immensely to supporting and encouraging the vital work of the Diocese at every level: parishes and benefices, schools, chaplaincies, clergy and lay together as we continue to engage in God’s mission in the season that lies ahead.”

The Archbishop of York, the Most Reverend Stephen Cottrell said: “I am delighted that Helen-Ann has agreed to become the next Bishop of Newcastle.

"Helen-Ann brings rich experience and a tremendous passion for communicating the gospel, as well as a deep commitment to championing those often under-represented in our society.”

The Bishop of Berwick, the Right Reverend Mark Wroe, added: “Having worked with Helen-Ann, I am absolutely thrilled that she is to be the next Bishop of Newcastle, returning to her roots here in the North East."

"Her enthusiasm and energy, her knowledge of our region and its culture, and above all her love of God and of his people will ensure she is an enormous blessing to our parishes and our Diocese.”

Helen-Ann was born in Edinburgh and spent her early years living in the Scottish Borders, where her father was a Church of Scotland minister.

At a very young age, she moved with her family to Sunderland where she attended primary and secondary school, and her father became a priest in the Church of England.

She was ordained into the Church of England in 2005 as deacon in the Diocese of Oxford and became a priest a year later.

In 2010, Helen-Ann relocated to New Zealand where, in 2013, she was elected to become the Bishop of Waikato on the country’s North Island. In 2017, it was announced that she was to become the Bishop of Ripon.

Helen-Ann is active in the world of media and is a keen runner, regularly taking part in parkrun. She is married to Myles, who is a musician and from Cumbria. Her parents, both of whom are retired, live in Durham.

