Details of new bins and benches, and a planting section, are included in the latest update from Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council.

The new bins on Marygate recently are 100 per cent recycled plastic, with closing flaps to prevent seagulls from entering or strong winds blowing litter back out. They are smaller than the old bins but there are more of them.

The council’s November newsletter adds: “The old bins have not been wasted either, they are being placed around town where replacements are needed.

“We are very grateful to Fabvent for uplifting the old bins and helping our wardens to install the new ones. Thanks to Northumberland County Council too for the advice on which bins would work best.

Some of the new recycled benches in Spittal playpark.

“Sadly, one of the bins at Five Arches was vandalised last month, but this has now been replaced and we have new bins at the cemetery bus stop on North Road, outside the Prior shop and by the White Horse on Castlegate.”

The local authority’s wardens have been very busy repairing and painting more benches in town before the weather makes it harder, and there is a new bench on Pier Field and one in Highcliffe.

The newsletter adds: “Following requests for more seating in the Spittal playpark, we have installed some new recycled benches – hard wearing and a beautiful blue. Many thanks to Premier Building Team for helping with the install.”

It also states: “We have been really pleased with how long planting has lasted, especially the beds opposite Pets at Home which have been a beautiful pop of colour by the New Bridge.”