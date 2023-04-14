News you can trust since 1854
New bike repair stand on the Quayside in Berwick

A new bike pump and repair stand has now been installed on the Quayside in Berwick next to the bike rack.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 14th Apr 2023, 13:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 16:09 BST

Funding for the facility, which will be of benefit to local cyclists and tourists, was provided by county councillor for Berwick North Catherine Seymour’s small schemes fund.

She said: “In addition, we have Berwick Cycles on Bridge Street with its fantastic range of bikes, excellent service, bike hire and guided bike tours.

“Along with Destination Tweed and the walk, bike, run routes and public transport network, the town is a perfect base to explore our coast, landscapes and heritage in Northumberland and the Scottish Borders.”

​A bike pump and repair stand has now been installed on the Quayside.
