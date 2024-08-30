New bike repair shop at HMP Northumberland aims to 'change the cycle' of reoffending
The shop offers bike servicing, repairs, and the sale of quality second-hand bikes to the local community and beyond.
Changing the Cycle will be staffed by an experienced manager, prisoners on day release, and volunteers.
Its aims are to promote green transport, health and reduce reoffending by providing skills, qualifications and employment opportunities for prison leavers.
Fiona Sample, chief executive of the Oswin Project said: “We are thrilled to be opening ‘Changing the Cycle’ - adding it to the portfolio of other opportunities we offer.
"We all want safer communities and fewer victims of crime, by providing more training and employment options for prisoners and prison leavers, we are not only helping them gain skills and qualifications but also reducing re-offending.
"The North East has the highest re-offending rates in England and Wales, running at a shocking 67% - for those who work with the Oswin Project it is below 4%. We have a successful model which we aim to grow – for everyone’s benefit.”
Staff at the bike shop will receive comprehensive training to the Velotech Gold standard.
The shop will initially focus on servicing and selling second-hand bikes, with plans to expand into a larger workshop inside the prison to enable the Oswin Project, in partnership with HMP Northumberland, to employ and train more men and get more bikes back on the road.
“We believe in second chances,” added Fiona. “By supporting our bike shop, everyone can play a part in helping people rebuild their lives and go on to contribute to society.”
