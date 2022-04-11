The farmers' market took place at Conundrum Farm.

New Berwick Farmers' Market is a big success - 14 pictures from first event

The organisers of the new Berwick Farmers’ Market were delighted with the turnout at the event on Sunday.

By Alan Hughes
Monday, 11th April 2022, 12:25 pm

As well as food producers from the Berwick area, there were stallholders from Edinburgh in the north to Morpeth in the south, Blyth on the east coast to Galashiels in the Borders – the venue comfortably crowded.

Organisers Simon and Debbie Rutherford have confirmed that their venture will be repeated on the second Sunday of every month, 10am to 2pm, at Conundrum Farm, just off the A1 a mile north of Berwick.

Here are 14 pictures from the first market on Sunday.

1. Welcome

Jackie Kaines Lang, Susan Hughes and Margaret Shaw drink to the health of the organisers Simon and Debbie Rutherford with a welcoming cocktail.

Photo: Canon Alan Hughes

2. Range of meats

Susan Rutherford of Burnside Farm Foods explains her wide range of processed meats.

Photo: Canon Alan Hughes

3. Plenty of items

Brenda Leddy has her customers spoilt for choice.

Photo: Canon Alan Hughes

4. Splendidly Scottish

Douglas MacGregor of Splendidly Scottish explains his range of Scottish cheeses, chocolates, cakes and oils.

Photo: Canon Alan Hughes

