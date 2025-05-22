The new Berwick Community Hospital is still on track to open to patients before the end of the year.

And more services will be in place when it opens. Joining the previously announced endoscopy and gynaecology are audiology, dermatology and ophthalmology, with discussions on-going over dental and oral surgery services.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is investing £35million to build the state-of-the-art hospital. The Well Close Medical Group GP practice will be located within the building.

Working on the build with construction partner Merit is Northumbria Healthcare Facilities Management, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Northumbria Healthcare.

Construction work inside the new Berwick Community Hospital.

This includes offsite components being manufactured in Merit’s Cramlington facility and then subsequently transported to the Berwick site for installation.

Most of the curtain walling (floor to ceiling glazing on the exterior) process has been completed and the bright green materials on the outside will be removed as they were just part of the construction process.

Northumbria Healthcare Facilities Management managing director Damon Kent said that if all goes to plan, the final works on the outside of the building will be complete by the end of August and the full focus will then be on the interior connections and tasks such as installing furniture.

He added: “People will notice a lot of the noisy construction activity coming to an end as we progress through the summer and attention turns to the interior works.

Building work for the new Berwick Community Hospital is progressing well.

“Our ambition is to get patients in the new hospital by the end of this year and this is still on track, although it may need to be a phased opening.

“There will still be some tidying up works to carry out elsewhere at the hospital site in the early part of 2026.

“We get a lot of questions from the public as, unsurprisingly, they are very interested about what is going to be in place.

“We have stressed to people with concerns about the offsite components that their lifespan is not shorter than those built on-site.

"The technology has moved on from the basic structures that some people may have, for example, experienced in their school days.

"In fact, this means the quality control is better and enabled the hospital build programme to be 12 months quicker than if it was all at the site.

“And NHS England is looking at the Berwick project as potentially a blueprint for other new builds across the country.”

Marion Dickson, the trust’s executive director for nursing, midwifery and allied health professionals, said the addition of new services shows how much the trust is trying to keep them in Berwick if they are “safe and appropriate” and discussions are on-going for how visiting consultants can make best use of their time – for example, running a clinic in the morning and minor treatments in the afternoon.

She added: “There is great excitement as we progress to the final stages of the project.

“We have a fantastic team both at the hospital and within the trust itself that have shown great flexibility during the build period and it will be wonderful for them, as well as the people of Berwick, to have this new community hospital in place.”