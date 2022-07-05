New Bereavement Drop-in Café at Berwick venue

It is starting its new Bereavement Drop-in Café on Tuesday, July 19 from 10am to 11.30am at the Hazel Marsden House well-being centre on Violet Terrace.

The café will then run on the third Tuesday of every month to provide a safe place to speak openly to others about shared experiences, whilst enjoying tea and cake in a relaxed and informal environment.

People can just drop-in, but they are also welcome to call the centre on 01289 309997 to get more information ahead of attending.

Maxine Shell, HospiceCare's family bereavement support co-ordinator, with some clients.

It does not matter if you have not had any previous contact with the hospice, everyone is welcome to attend whether the bereavement is recent or a while ago.