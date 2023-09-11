Watch more videos on Shots!

Carrie and Philip James officially took up the post after months of helping out at Bedlington Salvation Army while it was without an officer in charge.

The couple have been part of Salvation Army leadership in North Shields for four years following a spell as regional leaders in Poland, and will also lead the Newbiggin-by-the-Sea church.

Carrie said: “The church has a dedicated congregation and volunteers and a strong tradition of understanding the needs in our local community, and finding ways of meeting those needs.

Philip and Carrie James are now in charge of Bedlington Salvation Army. (Photo by Salvation Army)

“There is a lot of potential here. It is a diverse church with people from all backgrounds and ages from families with small babies up to people in their 90s, people with different skills and abilities to help make a great church in the heart of the community.”

Philip added: “We want to praise our members and volunteers for how they have continued to serve the community without an officer in post.

“The message we get from them is that together they are good, but are looking for some vision and leadership.

“It is an exciting time as we have had new members join us recently. Some are older and have come to worship via outreach groups but we have also recently enrolled four teenagers as soldiers, which is really positive.”

Volunteers at Bedlington Salvation Army. (Photo by Salvation Army)

The Salvation Army hub on Hartford Road runs a busy parent and toddler group, lunch club, over 60s group, and more.

Community programme coordinator Arleen Thompson, said: “We are really happy to officially welcome Carrie and Philip to Bedlington.

“For the past year we’ve managed to run a full programme thanks to our army of dedicated volunteers.

“Now we are looking forward to seeing what more we can do with their fantastic leadership. The future looks very bright for Bedlington Salvation Army.”

The Salvation Army lunch club is proving particularly popular, providing a three course meal for £4 amid the cost of living crisis.

One regular, 66-year-old Robert, used to attend with his mother until she recently passed away but continues to come by himself.