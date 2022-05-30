New Beadnell beach cafe begins to take shape as shipping containers lowered into place

Shipping containers that will form the rectangular floor plate of the Beadnell Bay facility have been lowered into place by a crane.

The site, less than 100 yards from the beach, is located just off Bernicia Way and will cater for 40 indoor customers and 20 outdoor patrons.

Applicant Michael Dawson, who runs the Craster Arms and Salt Water Cafe in the centre of the village, is behind the scheme.

The Landing at Beadnell. Picture: xsite architecture

An application seeking temporary permission was submitted to Northumberland County Council earlier this year.

Its proposed opening hours are from 8am to 11pm.

A planning report on Mr Dawson’s behalf states: ‘In agreement with the landowner Mr Dawson seeks to now operate The Landing.

‘The Landing is expected to provide a high-quality food service, currently there is a huge unmet demand for the volume of existing footfall in this particular area of Beadnell.

The proposed development site.

‘The proposal will provide a striking beach side eating venue that has contemporary appeal to the wide range of customers that might use the venue for lunchtime and end of day beach goers, early evening holiday maker refreshment and more formal dining customers.”

Planning permission for a café with rooftop terrace on the wider site - itself a scaled down version of a £1 million earlier plan - was approved in November.

The report continues: ‘There have been several iterations of this or a similar development and although in 2021 planning permission was granted f or a permanent single storey restaurant, bar and take away with associated car park at the site, it became obvious that due to ongoing severe impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic the approved development was completely unviable at that time, and this remains the case.

‘However, the landowner is seeking to retain and implement the 2021 permission and work has commenced to discharge various conditions precedent to this end.

‘The overall strategy is that The Landing will be temporary (for a period of 4 years) and will help to alleviate the capital losses suffered as a result of the pandemic which will subsequently enable the development of the much anticipated permanent facility in 2026.’