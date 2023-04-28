News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan
4 minutes ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
1 hour ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
1 hour ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
2 hours ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
2 hours ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet

New bar and restaurant in Ponteland on its way after planning permission granted

Another bar and restaurant is set to be opened in Ponteland after planning permission was granted, despite concerns from the community.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 28th Apr 2023, 13:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 13:14 BST

Plans were submitted to Northumberland County Council by Jim Richardson to convert The Old Police House in Bell Villas, which was most recently used as office space, in 2021.

Some changes have been made since then, most notably a garden area with seating to the rear of the building being removed from the application due to noise and disturbance concerns.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And now the bid has received the green light from council planning officers under delegated powers.

The Old Police House on Bell Villas in Ponteland. Picture from Google.The Old Police House on Bell Villas in Ponteland. Picture from Google.
The Old Police House on Bell Villas in Ponteland. Picture from Google.
Most Popular

The decision report includes the following: “The application confirms via an independent surveyor that the building has been vacant for several years and extensive marketing for office use has been undertaken with no credible tenants securing the building. There is still other office space locally.

“The proposal would enhance the range of services and strengthen the vitality of the town centre, and in a sustainable location on a brownfield site.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as parking concerns in its objection, Ponteland Civic Society said in its objection that the application “cannot be considered in isolation” given the number of places to eat nearby such as Fratelli, New Rendezvous and Jan’s Kitchen and the various restaurants just along the road on Main Street. Since then, a new restaurant – Ateesh – has opened on Main Street.

In response to planning permission being granted, Ponteland Civic Society chairman John Hague said: “The number of restaurants is way above what is required to satisfy the needs of Ponteland and it’s a shame because I think the council planners haven’t really considered that aspect when making their decision – they son’t seem to see it as a problem.

“There are 10 parking spaces, but most of them will be taken up by staff despite what the applicant says about encouraging staff to take the bus or cycle because the public transport provision in Ponteland is not that good.”

The planning statement submitted on behalf of the applicant included the following: “The overall design looks to retain the charm of the existing building. New cladding to the building adds quality and architecturally improves the overall composition of the building.”

Related topics:PontelandNorthumberland County Council