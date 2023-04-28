Plans were submitted to Northumberland County Council by Jim Richardson to convert The Old Police House in Bell Villas, which was most recently used as office space, in 2021.

Some changes have been made since then, most notably a garden area with seating to the rear of the building being removed from the application due to noise and disturbance concerns.

And now the bid has received the green light from council planning officers under delegated powers.

The Old Police House on Bell Villas in Ponteland. Picture from Google.

The decision report includes the following: “The application confirms via an independent surveyor that the building has been vacant for several years and extensive marketing for office use has been undertaken with no credible tenants securing the building. There is still other office space locally.

“The proposal would enhance the range of services and strengthen the vitality of the town centre, and in a sustainable location on a brownfield site.”

As well as parking concerns in its objection, Ponteland Civic Society said in its objection that the application “cannot be considered in isolation” given the number of places to eat nearby such as Fratelli, New Rendezvous and Jan’s Kitchen and the various restaurants just along the road on Main Street. Since then, a new restaurant – Ateesh – has opened on Main Street.

In response to planning permission being granted, Ponteland Civic Society chairman John Hague said: “The number of restaurants is way above what is required to satisfy the needs of Ponteland and it’s a shame because I think the council planners haven’t really considered that aspect when making their decision – they son’t seem to see it as a problem.

“There are 10 parking spaces, but most of them will be taken up by staff despite what the applicant says about encouraging staff to take the bus or cycle because the public transport provision in Ponteland is not that good.”