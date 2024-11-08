A new business selling a range of bargain goods has opened in Ashington in time for Christmas shoppers.

Ross Wilkinson has opened his family-run business ‘Big Bargains’ on Laburnum Terrace.

With the aim of selling affordable bargains for everyone, the shop sells a range of brand new items at a discount price, with everything from homeware, Christmas decorations and children’s toys to a selection of food and drinks that include American exclusive treats.

There is nothing else quite like it in the area, with the TK Maxx-esque store offering families a chance to browse through a range of stock that will likely change with each visit. This way, the store offers opportunities for some fantastic bargains to be had – as when it’s gone, it’s gone.

Big Bargains is now open seven days a week from 9am until 3pm.

