New Ashington business brings 'big bargains' to shoppers
Ross Wilkinson has opened his family-run business ‘Big Bargains’ on Laburnum Terrace.
With the aim of selling affordable bargains for everyone, the shop sells a range of brand new items at a discount price, with everything from homeware, Christmas decorations and children’s toys to a selection of food and drinks that include American exclusive treats.
There is nothing else quite like it in the area, with the TK Maxx-esque store offering families a chance to browse through a range of stock that will likely change with each visit. This way, the store offers opportunities for some fantastic bargains to be had – as when it’s gone, it’s gone.
Big Bargains is now open seven days a week from 9am until 3pm.
