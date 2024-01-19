A new app to support parents during the challenges of separation has launched in Northumberland.

Separating Better offers free family relationship support, available for residents through the Northumberland County Council’s Family Hub programme.

Developed by relationship experts, the pilot app features a range of helpful information like practical tips, videos showing typical co-parenting situations and the impact of poorly handled conflict on children.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for inspiring young people, said: “This app will be the latest addition to our digital offer and is a valuable resource that offers both practical and emotional support for parents, whilst focusing on the needs of the children.”

Parents using Separating Better will be invited to offer feedback which will be used to make further improvements before access for all is rolled out.

OnePlusOne developed the app thanks to funding from the Department for Work and Pensions’ (DWP) Reducing Parental Conflict Challenge Fund 2.

Verity Glasgow, CEO of OnePlusOne, said: “This app pulls together decades of research and expertise in supporting separating couples and equipping them with the necessary skills to co-parent effectively.

“Navigating the practical challenges of separating at an emotionally difficult time isn’t easy. We hope that the combination of emotional and practical support in the app will help parents to manage this process as smoothly as possible.”

It is available in Northumberland now, with a national launch due in spring.

Download the free app here: https://www.oneplusone.org.uk/separating-better