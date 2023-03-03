Couple Chris and Becca Green, from Amble, decided to upgrade their pop-up bar to a fully fledged cocktail bar in the centre of town, and have called it Hummingbird.

They have been working hard for the past few months turning their dream into a reality, and are now ready to open its doors.

The bar will offer a wide range of cocktails – there are 20 on the menu. Five have been created by the owners, there are five signature cocktails that the owners have tried across the world and 10 cocktails which are more well known.

Chris and Becca Green are thrilled to be opening their new venture.

On top of this, Hummingbird will offer a selection of sharing platters, including cheese boards, charcuterie boards and a Northumberland sharing platter, consisting entirely of local produce.

Chris and Becca are hosting a ‘soft launch’ tomorrow (Saturday) and asked for anyone interested in popping along to book a table.

And to their delight, the venue was fully booked within 19 minutes of the reservations opening.

Going forward, the drinks spot will allow walk ins every Wednesday and Thursday from 4pm until 10pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 2pm until 10pm.

Chris, who has been working in the cocktail industry for 15 years, said: “The goal was to always get a bar, it just happened a lot faster than we were expecting.

"I think there’s people in Amble who want to go somewhere and have some really nice drinks that you can’t get anywhere else.

“So many people have said that they’re really looking forward to it and that it’s exactly what Amble needs. It’s been massively overwhelming, now were just really looking forward to it, we’re really excited.

"The momentum and support has just kept building and when we announced the opening it just went crazy. We were mindblown at how fast the soft lunch sold out."