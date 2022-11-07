New Alnwick branch of Royal British Legion all set for Remembrance Sunday debut

Following the demise of the Alnmouth and Lesbury branch a few years ago, conversations among friends highlighted the need for a local group and the creation of an Alnwick branch was formalised in March.

RBL Branch 4035 now has 40 active members who are looking ahead to Remembrance Sunday on November 13 when, for the first time, they have a number of key roles such as giving a reading in the church, giving the exhortation, laying a wreath and leading the standard bearers.

Chairman John Parker said: “I’m almost lost for words with the support we have had in such a short time and I’m incredibly grateful to the committee members for their outstanding work.”

Dianne Watson, Geraldine Charman, John Wheeler and John Parker from the Alnwick branch of the Royal British Legion.

The branch meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 7pm at Alnwick Cricket Club and would love to increase its membership.

John is also keen that the Alnwick branch is relevant to people of all ages.

“Of course it is imperative that we pay tribute to those who served in the two World Wars and whose numbers are sadly declining each year,” he said.

"We must remember there are also many younger veterans who served in more recent conflicts who need support too.

"I’m also keen that we engage with young people and that is something we will be looking at next year.”

Branch treasurer John Wheeler added: “It is a myth that you must have been in the forces to join the RBL.

“We welcome members from all walks of life and enjoy friendship and social interaction with a group of like-minded people.”

Community support is essential to the success of any RBL branch and Alnwick is fortunate to have Dianne Watson as their events co-ordinator.

“In October I organised two sales which raised almost £300,” she said. “I think word is getting around about the RBL events as all the tables have already been booked for our Christmas Market on Sunday, December 11 at Alnwick Castle Golf Club from 12-4pm.”