The interior of an historic building in a prime Morpeth location has been given a new lease of life.

The large building at 15 Bridge Street was a town house when it was first built hundreds of years ago, but it was then used by Brumell and Sample as its base until it was sold in 2022.

After going through the planning process, business partners Alex Swinney and Peter Price used a team of builders from the local area to transform the inside of the property into five high-quality apartments.

Each one is now available to book under the Bridge Street Apartments host name on the Airbnb website.

They have also included – outdoors but within the land for the property – hot tub, cold tub and sauna facilities.

Alex said: “We were looking for a central Morpeth location and a building with some character, so when 15 Bridge Street became available we snapped it up.

“There were some challenges, but we overcame them thanks to a great project team and we’re delighted that the apartments are now ready.

“We’ve already had some lovely feedback from people who have said what we and many people agree with – that Morpeth has been crying out for high-quality accommodation in the town centre.”

Bridge Street Apartments has retained original features

Many of those who went into the building when it was Brumell and Sample will have been impressed with its grand features and they have been retained or restored in the new development, with specialists being brought in to source particular items.

The project was personal for Peter as the fax machine that sent off paperwork for what was his first job overseas was located at Brumell and Sample.

He added: “I remember it was breathtaking when I walked into the building and so it was important to us to keep its fantastic features such as the staircase.

“The project team were all from the local area and this meant they were excited to work on it and see things progress like we were – and we have to thank the builders for doing a fantastic job.

“We decided to use a different colour scheme for each apartment because we didn’t want them to be exactly the same.”