The Bread and Butter Thing will be working with Stobhill Link and Calmer Therapy to provide the affordable food hub at Stobhill Community Centre. The funding for it has been provided by Karbon Homes.

Residents struggling with the cost of living will have the opportunity to sign-up and gain access to an average of £35 worth of items – including fresh fruit and vegetables, fridge favourites and cupboard staples – for £7.50 a week.

Initial sign-up is free and includes one free shop.

The first of the new hubs funded by Karbon Homes has opened at Stobhill Community Centre in Morpeth.

The organisations will also be signposting those who may need advice or practical solutions with debt, managing utilities, help with housing and more to get the support they need.

Brooke Burgess, centre manager at Stobhill Link, said: “We welcome this opportunity from Karbon Homes to collaborate with Calmer Therapy and be involved in bringing The Bread and Butter Thing to people in Stobhill.

“The project will offer residents reliable access to affordable, nutritious food and give Stobhill Link the chance to engage with the community and offer support.”

Donna Swan, founder of Calmer Therapy, said: “This is an amazing project to come to Stobhill and will help address the increase in demand we’ve seen for food support.

From left, Morpeth Stobhill county councillor John Beynon, Lyndsey Barnes from The Bread and Butter Thing, Paul Moralee and Donna Swan.

“We’re going to use the opportunity to turn the centre into a warm hub while our volunteers pack and organise the shopping, giving people the chance to come sit in the warmth and grab a cuppa while they wait for their shopping.”

The community vans operated by The Bread and Butter Thing, which was founded in Manchester in 2016, regularly redistribute more than 100 tonnes of food a week to almost 80 community locations.

It will launch a total of five hubs across the North East as a result of its partnership with housing providers Karbon Homes, which is supporting three of the five with a £75,000 grant, Gentoo Group and North Tyneside Council.

Paul Moralee, community investment manager at Karbon Homes, said: “As the cost of everyday essentials like energy and food increases much faster than average incomes, community food projects like The Bread and Butter Thing are becoming vital lifelines for our communities.