New addition to the Lowry Trail in Berwick

The Lowry Trail was established by the Berwick Preservation Trust in 2002 and incorporates 19 descriptive boards spread throughout Berwick, Tweedmouth and Spittal.

Each shows an image painted by Lowry, who was born in 1887 and died in 1976, on one of his many visits to Berwick and the boards are placed approximately where the artist would have been when he carried out each of his works.

The trust passed over the ownership and responsibility of the trail to the then Borough Council and it was, on local government reorganisation, subsequently transferred to Northumberland County Council.

From left, Coun Catherine Seymour, Neal Thompson, Anne Moore, Coun Georgina Hill and Chris Hardie, chairman of the trust.

Through generous donations and funding, Berwick Museum and Art Gallery purchased an original Lowry painting – Beach Scene – which was the first of his paintings to go on permanent display in the town. It depicts the cliffs and holidaymakers at the south end of Spittal promenade.

To commemorate its 50th anniversary, the trust offered to carry out the work required to extend the trail to incorporate this art work and Neal Thompson, the trust’s vice chairman, recently met councillors Catherine Seymour and Georgina Hill to formally pass over the board to the county council.

Anne Moore from Berwick Museum and Art Gallery, who also contributed towards the information on the new board, was another present at formal unveiling.