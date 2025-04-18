Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An award-winning independent food retailer has opened its doors at a shopping centre in Morpeth.

The ribbon was cut at COOK’s new Sanderson Arcade store by ‘local hero’ Calli Tully. It can be found next to Central Bean and Weird Fish

The company marks the opening of all of its new stores by inviting local shoppers to nominate their hero who goes above and beyond for the community.

After undergoing major heart surgery as a teenager, Calli was nominated because of all the time she has dedicated to raising money and lifting the spirits of people in a similar position.

Calli was also given £100 in COOK vouchers and the chance to donate £100 to a charity on behalf of the company.

Matthew Bourne, retail director, said ‘We have been looking to open a shop in the North East and this is our first shop in this area.

“We are really excited to be here and be an active part of the local community.”

COOK was founded in 1997 and is led by siblings Rosie Brown and Ed Perry, driven by their passion for home cooking and a commitment to do business differently.

Selling high-quality frozen ready meals, its products are made with trusted ingredients sourced responsibly from farmers and suppliers they have worked with for many years.

Lottie Thompson, centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “COOK brings something completely different to our centre and we’re really pleased to welcome the new store team.

“The store looks fantastic and the opening event has created a real buzz.”