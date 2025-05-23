New activity trail up and running in Cramlington

A brand-new new activity trail at a popular Cramlington park is up and running.

Earlier this year, Northumberland County Council’s cabinet approved £150,000 funding to fully replace the existing disused equipment in Alexandra Park.

The project involved removing and replacing the dilapidated equipment with an activity trail which can be used by all ages.

From cardiovascular and strength training to agility and balance exercises, the equipment provides a comprehensive workout experience in an outdoor setting.

An official opening for Alexandra Park's new activity trail.

Funded by the county council and delivered by Cramlington Town Council, it’s one of the early projects as part of the £3.5m Cramlington Regeneration Programme.

The programme has been shaped in partnership with the Cramlington Town Forum, a partnership of Cramlington Town Council, County Council, Manor Walks Shopping Centre, Advance Northumberland, Northumbria Police and a range of public, private and community stakeholders.

Cllr Paul Ezhilchelvan, Cramlington South East, said: “Installation of this new facility in Alexandra Park is yet another stellar example of County and Town Councils working together with other organisations and realising the wishes of Cramlington residents.”

Cllrs Mark Morris and Alan Smith, who joined the opening celebrations, added: “This is a fantastic new facility which not only improves the look and feel of the area, but is also great at boosting health and wellbeing for everyone.”

"This is just one of a range of improvements coming forward in our town over the coming months.”

Mayor Helen Morris said: “It was a pleasure to open our new activity trail in Alexandra Park.

“The trail is a fantastic addition to our growing provision of activities for not just young people, but adults also in Cramlington."