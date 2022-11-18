New 142-space car park in Morpeth now open
The project to turn the former Morpeth First School site into a car park is now complete and the 142-space facility has been opened today.
Northumberland County Council has created 128 standard parking bays, eight disabled bays and six electric vehicle charging spaces at the site in Goosehill.
The car park is free – with a maximum stay of 24 hours, no return within four hours – and is part of the local authority’s long-term strategy to increase and improve parking in Northumberland.
Coun John Riddle, cabinet member for local services, said: “We’re very pleased to declare this car park now open for use.
“Converting this old school site brought some unexpected technical challenges, including having to relocate uncharted utilities and close off an old disused culvert, which the team has worked hard to resolve.
“We’ve now got hundreds of new spaces and a range of EV charging points available as we approach the busy pre-Christmas shopping rush – and we’re confident it will prove popular, being a two-minute walk from the town centre.”
Morpeth Stobhill councillor John Beynon said: “Morpeth has needed more car parking spaces, especially long-term ones, which will help people who work in the town to park more easily and also free up town centre spaces for shoppers and visitors, economically benefiting Morpeth.”
Morpeth North councillor David Bawn added: “For some time, the council has been aware of the desperate need for further long-stay spaces in the town centre and now we are addressing this need.”