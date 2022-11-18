Northumberland County Council has created 128 standard parking bays, eight disabled bays and six electric vehicle charging spaces at the site in Goosehill.

The car park is free – with a maximum stay of 24 hours, no return within four hours – and is part of the local authority’s long-term strategy to increase and improve parking in Northumberland.

Coun John Riddle, cabinet member for local services, said: “We’re very pleased to declare this car park now open for use.

Northumberland County Council staff and councillors at the new car park in Goosehill.

“Converting this old school site brought some unexpected technical challenges, including having to relocate uncharted utilities and close off an old disused culvert, which the team has worked hard to resolve.

“We’ve now got hundreds of new spaces and a range of EV charging points available as we approach the busy pre-Christmas shopping rush – and we’re confident it will prove popular, being a two-minute walk from the town centre.”

Morpeth Stobhill councillor John Beynon said: “Morpeth has needed more car parking spaces, especially long-term ones, which will help people who work in the town to park more easily and also free up town centre spaces for shoppers and visitors, economically benefiting Morpeth.”