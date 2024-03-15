Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three pedestrian level crossings, Fenham Hill, Belford Burn, and Easington, see an estimated increase in footfall of around 200% over the Easter period as walkers embark on pilgrimages towards Holy Island.

All three crossings see close to 300 trains pass over them per day at speeds of up to 125mph and Network Rail is reminding walkers of how vital it is to use level crossings correctly and to stay safe on the railway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crossings all have a telephone which pedestrians should use to phone through to Network Rail’s signalling centre. A signaller will advise of any approaching trains and liaise with the people wanting to cross over the railway to determine whether it is a safe moment to do so.

Fenham Hill level crossing. Picture: Network Rail

However, surveys at the level crossings suggest that 30% of people who use them are not phoning to gain permission to cross, putting their own lives at risk.

Some users become distracted when using the level crossings. Nationally, 19 lives have been lost over the last three years at footpath crossings such as these.

Louise Cox, head of route safety for Network Rail’s East Coast route said: “It is vital that people understand the risks associated with crossing a major railway line such as the East Coast Main Line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At these level crossings, over 300 trains a day pass travelling at speeds of up to 125mph. At that speed, it would take a driver over a mile to stop from when they applied their emergency brake.

“Network Rail has installed phones at these locations to add an extra layer of safety for level crossing users. Stopping, looking, and listening before crossing are imperative at all level crossings, but at Fenham Hill, Belford Burn, and Easington, users must also use the phone provided and speak to Network Rail signallers for their own safety.