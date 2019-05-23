Netflix series is filmed at Bamburgh

Filming of the popular Netflix drama series, The Last Kingdom, has taken place on Bamburgh beach.

Netflix – which co-produced the second series alongside the BBC – has said season three will air globally on the streaming platform later this year.

Filming of The Last Kingdom. Picture by Rob Glass.

At the centre of the historical drama, set in the time of King Alfred and his fight to establish a single, united England in the face of the Viking invasion, is hero Uhtred of Bebbanburg – the Saxon name for Bamburgh

It is based on the best selling Saxon Stories by Bernard Cornwell.

Reader Rob Glass headed along to Bamburgh after hearing about filming to take photographs.

“I’ve read all the books and love the series so I thought it would be good to see,” he said.

Now, he has even signed up with the casting agency.

“I’m hoping I might get a role as an extra now,” he said.

Filming is also likely to provide another boost to tourism businesses.

Allison Joynson of Budle Bay Croft said: “It is always a talking point for our guests and we mention previous filming on our website.

“A lot of guests come to see the sites and landscapes that inspired the books and series.

“We are very proud of our history, landscape and hospitality – and the Discover Our Land campaign aims to attract more people to visit, work and live in Northumberland.”