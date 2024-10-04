Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Simpsons Malt’s net-zero ambitions took another step forward this week when a 12MW electric boiler completed its 360-mile journey from Norway to its Tweed Valley Maltings site in Berwick.

It will be coupled with three 6MW biomass boilers and the combined system will reduce the company’s carbon emission by 25,000 tonnes per year.

This accounts for up to an 80 per cent overall reduction on what is the largest malting site in the UK, with the capacity to produce 260,000 tonnes of malt per year.

By decarbonising its operations, the company is not only meeting its own sustainability targets, but also contributing to the net-zero ambitions of its customers.

The new electric boiler, pictured arriving at Simpsons Malt’s Tweed Valley Maltings site, will use excess renewable electricity from North Sea wind farms.

Steven Rowley, operations director at Simpsons Malt, said: “We’re pleased that our Energy Centre project has taken another big step towards the commissioning stage with the delivery of the 12MW electric boiler.

“With the Energy Centre delivering up to an 80 per cent reduction in our Scope 1 and 2 emissions at our Tweed Valley Maltings site and around a 55 per cent reduction company-wide, the project will not only have a significant impact on our own carbon footprint, but the Scope 3 emissions of some of the world’s leading whisky brands who we are proud to supply from our Berwick headquarters.”

It will be the primary source of heat for the kilning process during these times and will be replaced by the biomass boilers when North Sea wind farm electricity is not available.

Warren Spiers, preconstruction director for Vital Energi, said: “This is a huge investment by AMP Clean Energy and Simpsons Malt – which demonstrates their commitment to sustainability, but also sets a benchmark for the entire food and drink industry.

“By integrating cutting-edge technologies with an innovative commercial solution, Simpsons Malt is paving the way for a more sustainable future.

“Their efforts highlight the importance of reducing carbon footprints in traditionally high-emission sectors, showcasing that environmental responsibility and business success can go hand in hand.

“By prioritising sustainability, they are not only contributing to a healthier planet, but also influencing positive change across the industry.”

For more information about Vital Energi, go to www.vitalenergi.co.uk