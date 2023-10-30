Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Kelt Fishcakes and Gilse: net fishing on the Tweed’, which starts at 7pm, examines the long tradition of salmon netting on the river that dates back over a millennium. It is part of the Autumn Lecture of the Friends of Berwick and District Museum and Archives.

Once the mainstay of many village economies, and an export that added to Berwick’s prosperity, this ancient part of the local heritage is struggling to survive.

The story of the industry is told through the words of some of the netsmen, preserving a snippet of river culture before it disappears for ever.

A photograph from the archives relating to salmon fishing on the River Tweed. Picture courtesy of Berwick Record Office.

Old images and footage are used to illustrate their memories of the fisheries and catches that are no more.

It offers a chance to remember the working shiels and landings, once a hive of activity, that are now derelict and overgrown, or part of the leisure industry as holiday homes or beats for the rods.

The one surviving fishery at Gardo is featured, keeping alive the traditions and skills.

The film, which was funded by the Tweed Foundation, was created by Martha Andrews and Jim Gibson – and after the screening of the film, Jim will give a short talk about the net fishing.