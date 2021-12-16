Neglected dog rescued after being found roaming the streets

The dog, named Elsie by rescuers, found abandoned in Cramlington.

The female terrier was picked up by Northumberland County Council Animal Welfare Officers on the Westwood Grange area of Cramlington on Thursday, December 9.

The dog had hair loss, poor skin and ears and it is thought she has been used for breeding. She had no collar or microchip.She has been given the name Elsie and is now being cared for by Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels.Anyone with information, no matter how small, should contact the Animal Welfare Team on 0345 600 6400 or by email to [email protected] in the strictest of confidence.A council animal welfare officer said: “Someone, somewhere knows who she belongs to, or has seen her about.

"She is in poor condition, has never been microchipped and seems to have just been dumped out on the streets in the middle of winter.

“This is an inexcusable case of neglect and we are very keen to get to the bottom of how she came to be in such a poor condition and bring those responsible to account.”

Residents can help support dogs just like this one by buying a charity calendar featuring dogs rescued in Northumberland.