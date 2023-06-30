Nearly £87,000 awarded to 15 community groups in Ashington as part of town council scheme
Organisations and charities can apply for a share of the funding every year, and some must make a presentation to town councillors.
Leader of Ashington Town Council John Tully said: “It is with great pleasure and satisfaction that we as a Council can help those who are supporting those who need it most, but also that we can assist organisations that help to make this a thriving and active town.”
Small grant funding of amounts up to £500 is also available from Ashington Town Council and is distributed quarterly.
The full list of organisations benefiting from the grants is:
Ashington Cricket Club - £8,125
Ashington Hirst Running Club - £2,968
Ashington Rugby Cricket Club - £3,000
Being Woman - £2,800
Cambois Rowing Club - £5,000
Citizens Advice Northumberland - £14,242
Cycling 4 Everyone - £2,806
Escape Family Support - £8,000
Mortal Fools - £5,000
Northumberland Community Bank - £2,000
Real Deal Plus (Ashington Life Centre) - £5,000
Reiverdale Scout Group - £950
Talking Marras - £2,500
Wansbeck Valley Foodbank - £14,500
YMCA Northumberland - £10,000