Nearly £87,000 awarded to 15 community groups in Ashington as part of town council scheme

Ashington Town Council has handed out almost £87,000 to community groups in the town in awards from its annual grants fund.
By Craig Buchan
Published 30th Jun 2023, 11:38 BST- 1 min read

Organisations and charities can apply for a share of the funding every year, and some must make a presentation to town councillors.

Leader of Ashington Town Council John Tully said: “It is with great pleasure and satisfaction that we as a Council can help those who are supporting those who need it most, but also that we can assist organisations that help to make this a thriving and active town.”

Small grant funding of amounts up to £500 is also available from Ashington Town Council and is distributed quarterly.

Ashington civic head Victor Bridges presents the the funds to YMCA Northumberland chief executive Rob Cox.Ashington civic head Victor Bridges presents the the funds to YMCA Northumberland chief executive Rob Cox.
Ashington civic head Victor Bridges presents the the funds to YMCA Northumberland chief executive Rob Cox.
The full list of organisations benefiting from the grants is:

Ashington Cricket Club - £8,125

Ashington Hirst Running Club - £2,968

Ashington Rugby Cricket Club - £3,000

Ashington civic head Victor Bridges presents funding to Wansbeck Valley Foodbank.Ashington civic head Victor Bridges presents funding to Wansbeck Valley Foodbank.
Ashington civic head Victor Bridges presents funding to Wansbeck Valley Foodbank.

Being Woman - £2,800

Cambois Rowing Club - £5,000

Citizens Advice Northumberland - £14,242

Cycling 4 Everyone - £2,806

Ashington civic head Victor Bridges presents funding to Talking MarrasAshington civic head Victor Bridges presents funding to Talking Marras
Ashington civic head Victor Bridges presents funding to Talking Marras

Escape Family Support - £8,000

Mortal Fools - £5,000

Northumberland Community Bank - £2,000

Real Deal Plus (Ashington Life Centre) - £5,000

Reiverdale Scout Group - £950

Talking Marras - £2,500

Wansbeck Valley Foodbank - £14,500

YMCA Northumberland - £10,000

