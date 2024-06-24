Nearly 200 fairies descend on Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden
The 193 fairies, sprites, and pixies gathered at Elfwin Drin, the world’s largest play structure, on Saturday ahead of International Fairy Day on Monday.
Unfortunately, the world record attempt fell short of the whopping 878 fairies in one place and the same time held by the Anna Hope UK charity.
However, there was still plenty to celebrate along with party games including axe throwing, hula-hooping, juggling, stories and songs.
All entry fees taken on the day are being donated to The Alnwick Garden Trust’s ‘Get on Board’ fundraiser, which will be used to subsidise transport for schools who visit Lilidorei and The Alnwick Garden throughout the year.
Ian McAllister, head of marketing at The Alnwick Garden said: “It is great that we have been able to celebrate the imagination of children and adults alike and enjoying the wondrous world of the fairies who live at Lilidorei.
“We are delighted to have seen so many families get into the spirit and create some magic while making Lilidorei history and raising money for a great cause.
“We would like to thank all of our visitors who took part in the day to make this happen and hope we can enjoy more events like this together in the future.”
The idea behind Lilidorei, created by the Duchess of Northumberland, Jane Percy, was to encourage children to step away from their smart screens and get outside to create their own narrative.
