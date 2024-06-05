Naturists set to go naked at The Alnwick Garden
British Naturism members will have the opportunity to explore the garden’s stunning grounds at their very best in mid June, whilst enjoying the freedom of being in the buff.
Participants will be able to explore the Poison Garden, admire the cascades and play in the water features, with the comfort of an available changing area and teas and coffees in the pavilion.
The event site states: “Once again we are invited to Alnwick Garden by the Duchess of Northumberland to wander round this lovely garden in the way nature planned.
"With its amazing water features, being naked is the great chance to be a kid again and play in some of the water features."
British Naturism has more than 9,000 members and holds events in waterparks, campsites, hotels and art galleries across the UK. In 2022, a British Naturism study showed that 6.75 million adults in the UK describe themselves as naturists or nudists.
The event takes place on June 8, from 6.30pm until 9.30pm.
