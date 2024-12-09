Nativity scenes from around the world go on show in Alnwick

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 9th Dec 2024, 17:38 BST
A wonderful display of nativity scenes from around the world went on show in St Paul’s RC Church in Alnwick.

Organised by ‘Christians Together in Alnwick’, there were 100 nativities on show, made from a wide range of materials and in imaginative range of styles.

Metal, wood, paper and plastic figurines were created from countries as diverse as Chile, Myanmar and Peru as well as a large selection from Europe.

Seventy of the sets were from a collection owned by Gill Lyons, while primary school pupils used their imagination to create scenes made from waste and recycled material.

Pictures by Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council

Gill Lyons with fellow organisers June Etterley, Christopher Benjamin and Ruth Bull.

1. Nativity 1

Gill Lyons with fellow organisers June Etterley, Christopher Benjamin and Ruth Bull. Photo: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council

Photo Sales
Andrew Duff with the nativity he created in the Maltese style where traditionally men build the scenes as a sign of devotion.

2. Nativity 2

Andrew Duff with the nativity he created in the Maltese style where traditionally men build the scenes as a sign of devotion. Photo: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council

Photo Sales
Youngsters with the displays from their schools.

3. Nativity 3

Youngsters with the displays from their schools. Photo: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council

Photo Sales
A school's nativity set.

4. Nativity 4

A school's nativity set. Photo: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:AlnwickMyanmar
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice