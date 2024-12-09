Organised by ‘Christians Together in Alnwick’, there were 100 nativities on show, made from a wide range of materials and in imaginative range of styles.
Metal, wood, paper and plastic figurines were created from countries as diverse as Chile, Myanmar and Peru as well as a large selection from Europe.
Seventy of the sets were from a collection owned by Gill Lyons, while primary school pupils used their imagination to create scenes made from waste and recycled material.
Pictures by Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council
