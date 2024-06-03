Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 90-year-old volunteer from Northumberland is celebrating National Volunteers’ Week by reflecting on her 40 years of volunteering – which has seen her raise over £100,000 for a pet charity.

Barbara Scrimshaw and her late husband, Brian, raised the six-figure sum for leading veterinary charity, PDSA, after first receiving support from the charity for their Sheltie dog, Shep, at PDSA Leeds Pet Hospital in the 1980s.

To mark the 40th anniversary of National Volunteers’ Week, Barbara has shared her volunteering achievements from her over 40 years of service, to encourage others to lend a helping hand to charities in need.

PDSA’s longest-serving volunteer has expressed her desire to continue fundraising on her own, in memory of Brian, showing her true dedication to poorly pets in need.

Barbara and her late husband Brian at a PDSA fundraising stall. Picture: PDSA

As part of the Leeds Fundraising Group, Barbara and Brian helped raise funds for the building of Leeds PDSA Pet Hospital, The Frederick Jennings Centre, which opened in 1999.

When the couple relocated to the east coast, they established the Bridlington Fundraising Group, where they continued to raise funds for PDSA through regular raffles, tombolas, homemade cakes and other crafts.

In 2017, they relocated to Northumberland to be closer to their son, Paul, and his family.

On top of their tombola and raffle stalls, Barbara and Brian began selling their handmade crafts through Paul’s homeware and gift shop in Alnwick, Marilyn & Melrose, donating the proceeds to PDSA.

Barbara and her late husband Brian when they were invited to the Queen's garden party. Picture: PDSA

Barbara said: “I first started volunteering with my late husband, Brian, in 1980 – and continue to do so today. Volunteering has been a big part of my life and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”

Jennie Pearson, PDSA volunteering business partner, said: “Every year, we treat over 430,000 pets across our 49 pet hospitals. Without the support of Barbara and her late husband, Brian – and nearly 3,000 dedicated volunteers who kindly donate their time to PDSA – we simply wouldn’t be able to do this.

“No matter your skills, background, experience, or the amount of time you can spare, we have a volunteering role that is perfect for you. Whether you’re looking for long or short-term opportunities, volunteering is a fantastic way to learn new skills, meet like-minded people, get involved with your local community and support our fantastic cause.”