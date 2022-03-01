National rail photography success for Northumberland teenager

Organised by the prestigious Railway Photographic Society in its 100th year, the ceremony at the National Railway Museum in York was hosted by Sir Peter Hendy, chairman of Network Rail .

The competition divided entries into two categories: photographers aged under 19 and those aged 19 to 25.

The winner in the under 19 category was Sean Mattocks, 17, from Burnley. Ben Taylor, 17, from Prescot was second and third place went to 17-year-old Rowan Harris-Jones, who lives near Lowick – each had an eye-catching set of entries.