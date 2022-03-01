National rail photography success for Northumberland teenager
A teenager who lives near Berwick was among the award recipients at the first ever Young Railway Photographer of the Year competition.
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 11:40 am
Updated
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 1:29 pm
Organised by the prestigious Railway Photographic Society in its 100th year, the ceremony at the National Railway Museum in York was hosted by Sir Peter Hendy, chairman of Network Rail.
The competition divided entries into two categories: photographers aged under 19 and those aged 19 to 25.
The winner in the under 19 category was Sean Mattocks, 17, from Burnley. Ben Taylor, 17, from Prescot was second and third place went to 17-year-old Rowan Harris-Jones, who lives near Lowick – each had an eye-catching set of entries.