Readers have been sharing their favourite pet pictures in honour of National Pet Month, which runs from April 1 until May 2.

National Pet Month: Celebrating Northumberland's pets with 20 of your treasured photographs

As National Pet Month begins for 2022, we want to shine a light on the amazing animals that have made a difference to your lives.

By Debra Fox
Friday, 1st April 2022, 4:55 am

The annual campaign is this year particularly focusing on education and support for pet owners, following research which revealed that those who have taken on new pets during the lockdowns are more likely to face challenges with their animals.

National Pet Month is co-ordinated by the National Office of Animal Health and Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association.

The initiative aims promote responsible pet ownership, encourage fundraising for pet welfare charities and highlight the vital work of pet care specialists.

As the nation celebrates the special relationship families share with their pets, Gazette readers have been sharing their favourite photographs,

And here are just some of your pet pictures to celebrate the great contribution animals bring to our lives. Click here to add your own to the post.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your picture used here, we received so many that we could not share them all at once! Keep your eyes peeled for a further Pet Month round-up in the future.

1. A snack

Mavis helps herself to some feed.

Photo: Sharon Cummings

2. Paw patrol

They know they're cute! Arlo and Iris strike a pose for the camera.

Photo: Sian Thompson

3. Majestic

Look at that paw! Digby enjoys a day at the beach.

Photo: Rob Hatcliffe

4. Stylish

Jackson is making the sunglasses work!

Photo: Kirsty McNicoll

